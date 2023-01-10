Aaron Roth Promoted to Principal of Federal Strategy and Security at The Chertoff Group

Aaron Roth has been promoted to Principal of the Federal Strategy and Security practice at The Chertoff Group (TCG). Roth was formerly Managing Director at the firm following leadership roles at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Coast Guard.

In his new role, Roth will help companies identify and mitigate risk, coordinate and plan business operations, and understand federal market dynamics. He uses his extensive leadership experience to steer corporate leaders across a vast array of commercial sectors through security risk management and organic growth planning and decision-making. Aaron also specializes in guiding companies in understanding and navigating potential expansion opportunities within multi-level government sectors.

Prior to joining TCG, Aaron was the Deputy Executive Assistant Administrator for Operations Support at TSA where he led the agency’s global strategies, security policy, industry engagement, intelligence and analysis, vetting programs, and requirements and capabilities analysis. He also served as Chief of Staff for the Chief of Operations where he also supported and directed the Offices of Security Operations, Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service.

Aaron served as a Captain (O-6) in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired after 24 years of service. In his last assignment, he acted as the Coast Guard Commandant’s strategic advisor where he specialized in emerging strategies and policy issues. Aaron also previously served as the Operations Officer of the Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) – the Coast Guard’s high-risk law enforcement and counter-terrorism unit. While at the MSRT, he served as the Service’s liaison to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Hostage Rescue Team. He was also a Commanding Officer of a Patrol Boat and held staff assignments in the Chief of Staff’s office during the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security and the Commandant’s Strategic Analysis Directorate.

