Industry News

Amivero Secures GSA Technology Transformation Services Task Order for USDCPIF Support Services

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Amivero, an 8(a) Woman-Owned Small Business and a 2022 HSToday Homeland Heroes Award winners, has secured a significant task order under the GSA Technology Transformation Services (TTS) Organizational Transformation to Agile Lifecycle (TOTAL) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This latest win highlights Amivero’s growing reputation in delivering innovative solutions across Digital Transformation, Data Science & Analytics, and Cybersecurity for federal agencies.

The task order, valued at $2,169,217.74, with an initial action obligation of $598,614.12, will provide critical support services for the United States Digital Currency and Payments Infrastructure (USDCPIF) under the Federal Acquisition Service. Amivero’s role will be to apply its human-centered, data-driven approach to enhance the USDCPIF’s digital infrastructure and operational capabilities, ensuring the program remains at the forefront of technological innovation and security.

Amivero’s success in securing this task order further cements its position as a leading provider of agile and transformative solutions for the federal government. The company’s emphasis on blending technology with a deep understanding of user needs and data analytics has proven to be a compelling formula, driving impactful results across various government projects.

