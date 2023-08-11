Daniel Ragsdale Joins Office of the National Cyber Director as Deputy Assistant Director for Workforce and Education

Daniel J. “Rags” Ragsdale, Ph.D. has accepted a position in the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) as Deputy Assistant Director for Workforce and Education. Ragsdale will assume the new position on August 14, 2023, where he will focus on cyber workforce and education, as part of the national initiative announced by The White House on July 31, 2023. He will also be called upon to lead interagency coordination efforts and to serve in a mentorship capacity.

Ragsdale brought to Two Six Technologies a 40-year record of service in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and DARPA, amassing unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity and cyber operations. During his two years at Two Six, he made significant contributions, initially serving as Vice President for Research and Development, and later as Vice President for DoD Strategy. In both positions, his collaborative efforts contributed directly to the notable growth Two Six Technologies experienced in both sponsored research and sponsored transition during his tenure.

“‘Rags’ – as he’s affectionately known – joined Two Six at a critical juncture, just six months after it was formed, and his contributions to and effect on his team and the company were immediate,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Under his direction, the teams he led made a substantial impact on our organic growth and strategic expansion. We’re not at all surprised Rags was recruited for this crucial role, where he’ll apply his dedication, passion, and leadership skills to the benefit of our country’s national security.”

Chris Inglis, who served as ONCD’s inaugural Director, added: “Dan is a national treasure whose innumerable contributions to the cybersecurity profession over the course of three decades have inspired my work and thousands of others fortunate to have been mentored by him. His skills, experience, and leadership abilities will be an invaluable resource for the ONCD mission, in particular for the Technology and Ecosystem Line of Effort.”

Prior to Two Six Technologies, Ragsdale served as the DOD’s Acting Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, where he was responsible for driving DOD-wide innovation by facilitating development and facilitation of advanced technologies for the Joint force. Before that, he was Principal Director for Cyber, responsible for coordinating cyber modernization efforts across the DOD.

Earlier positions include founding director of the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center; DARPA Program Manager, overseeing a $175M portfolio cybersecurity, cyber operations, and behavioral science R&D programs; 30 years in the U.S. Army in a variety of operational, R&D, and educational roles; and nearly 15 years on the faculty at the United States Military Academy, West Point, culminating as Vice Dean for Education.

Ragsdale is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Texas A&M University.