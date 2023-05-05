DARPA Brings 2023 Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit to Seattle

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will host the Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI) Summit August 22-24, 2023, in Seattle, convening top experts in microelectronics and semiconductors for crucial conversations and a robust showcase.

“Reinventing Domestic Microelectronics Manufacturing” is the summit theme, guiding timely and consequential community-wide discussion around the future of U.S. microelectronics, including research and development (R&D). DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office will host leaders from government, industry, and academia to explore pressing issues and noteworthy advances in microelectronics innovation.

Moreover, the summit provides a central platform for discussing ERI 2.0, which aims to further advance ERI’s foundational thrusts while additionally pursuing future-focused manufacturing capabilities for complex, 3D microsystems, and hardened electronics for extreme environments.

“ERI 2.0 is aimed at both national security capabilities and commercial economic competitiveness. It’s a thematic portfolio of research programs to ensure U.S. leadership in next-generation microelectronics research, development, and manufacturing,” said Dr. Carl McCants, special assistant to the DARPA director for ERI. “New methods for designing, fabricating, packaging, and testing these imminently disruptive technologies are essential to U.S. resilience and competitiveness. At this moment of inflection, success hinges on the combined and coordinated efforts of all us in industry, in academia, and in government.”

ERI Summit confirmed speakers thus far include:

Sen. Maria Cantwell, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Chair

Mr. Stephen Welby, Deputy Director for National Security, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Hon. Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense (Research & Engineering)

Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, DARPA Director

Mr. Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel

Dr. Bill Dally, Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President of Research, NVIDIA Corporation

Mr. Mark Papermaster, CTO and Executive Vice President, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In addition to hearing from these leading voices, the summit will highlight ERI’s major thrusts and technological progress, and will promote dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and direction for future R&D goals and investments. Panel discussions, workshops, and live poster and demonstration sessions further round out the conference programming.

Registration for the 2023 event will open May 15 at https://eri-summit.darpa.mil. Early registration is strongly recommended. Members of the media interested in covering the summit are welcome and can register by emailing [email protected]. Registration will close on July 31, or once attendance capacity is met, whichever comes first.

On-site registration will not be available. Further details, including the agenda, registration fees, travel guidance, and more information on ERI 2.0 and the summit are all available on the website.

