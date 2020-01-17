Dynanet First U.S. Small Business to Achieve CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5 Rating

Dynanet successfully completed an independent benchmark appraisal of its software development practices using the new Version 2.0 (V2.0) of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The ISACA CMMI Institute confirmed the appraisal team’s findings that Dynanet fully met all 150 best practices in the V2.0 model with no weaknesses identified and rated the organization Maturity Level 5 (ML5). Dynanet is only the third organization and first small business to receive a ML5 rating in the U.S. under the V2.0 model. According to Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO and President, “We have held ISO 9001 certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009. Receiving an ML5 rating is a major milestone on our performance improvement journey that demonstrates our relentless pursuit of quality in the products and services we deliver to our customers.” Dynanet’s Director of Process Improvement, Mike McEwen, added that “Customers such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are already seeing value in the quantitatively-managed performance baselines and statistical models we implemented in 2019 as part of our transition to high-maturity best practices.” The Software Quality Center (SQC) helped Dynanet establish those practices and led the recent appraisal.

“Dynanet becomes one of the very few companies appraised on the new CMMI DEV V2.0 Model, at Maturity Level 5. Dynanet has seen tangible, statistically significant improvements with the continued institutionalization of CMMI best practices. This is a major milestone and assures Dynanet’s customers of our continued focus on performance excellence using the best of best practices,” Dynanet CTO Peter Anih.

CMMI® is a capability improvement framework used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Five of the “Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies” had at least one organizational unit with an active CMMI® rating and the Fortune #1 or #2 company in 13 different industries used CMMI®. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI® to improve their capabilities and performance. Only 11 percent of all reported appraisals in 2018 resulted in a Maturity Level 4 or 5 rating. An ML5 rating means Dynanet continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and needs, and applies quantitative techniques to understand its results.

