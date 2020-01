Norway’s decision to allow a woman linked with the Islamic State terror group back into the country on humanitarian grounds could have far-reaching consequences for the government.

Norway said on Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria a woman linked to the Islamic State (Isis) group and her two children, one of them reportedly seriously ill, citing humanitarian reasons.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg came in for immediate criticism over the decision.

