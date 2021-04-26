Kyocera Launches FirstNet Ready Flip Phone

Kyocera International Inc has launched a military-grade and FirstNet ready flip phone on the AT&T 4G LTE network.

The DuraXE Epic is certified military standard 810H to withstand drops (up to 5 feet onto concrete) and water immersion (IP68 up to 6 ft for 30 min) making it suitable for public safety agency use. It is also certified Non-incendive Class I Div 2 for protection in hazardous environments, and can be disinfected using alcohol (70% solution) or cleaning wipes.

DuraXE Epic is FirstNet ready and supports access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority, which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders and the Band 14 spectrum. Offering reliable communication, including AT&T Enhanced Push to Talk** (EPTT), DuraXE Epic has 100+dB dual front-facing loudspeakers with dual-mic noise cancellation for audio clarity; cellular calling with HD Voice; Wireless Priority Service with eMPS and real-time text (RTT) support.

At 4.36 inches (when closed) and weighing 6.8 ounces, the device features a fast 1.2GHz, 64-bit Quad-core processor in an ergonomic design with a large, tactile, glove-friendly keypad and buttons, adjustable font size and a clear display. A customizable menu can be set to frequently-used apps; and multiple programmable keys, including SOS*, PTT*, speaker, call list, and four-way navigation key, make the device easy to personalize.

DuraXE Epic has a 5MP auto-focus camera with LED flash and video recorder to capture key images and video, with a non-camera version available for sensitive work settings. A headset jack with camlock securely fastens a variety of productivity accessories, and the long-lasting removable 1770mAh battery with an average talk time of 9.5 hours helps workers stay productive on even the longest days. Battery Care Mode helps extend the lifespan of the battery and Eco Mode helps optimize battery usage. Car Kit Power On/Off Mode turns the device on and off with ignition when installed in the vehicle cradle. Precision positioning technology from Skyhook provides location accuracy while preserving battery life. When combined with instant PTT communication, employees have one-button access to emergency team alerts.

