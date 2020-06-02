ATF photo

Leidos Wins DOJ Managed IT Services Contract

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded Leidos the Enterprise Standard Architecture V (ESA V) task order to provide managed IT services for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). 

The single award hybrid task order has one ten-month and two one-year base periods of performance followed by six one-year option periods. It includes a ceiling value not to exceed $850 million. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. and Clinton, Miss., supporting both domestic and international customer sites.

ESA V serves ATF and several other DOJ components, including the United States Trustee Program, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Antitrust Division, the Justice Management Division and the Office of the Inspector General. These DOJ components conduct law enforcement missions that are both unclassified and classified, on U.S. soil and outside of the continental U.S.

Under the ESA V task order, Leidos will expand upon its continuous innovation, integration and improvement model to facilitate economies of scale in managed IT services. These managed services include help desk, unified communications, application and hosting, monitoring and management, print, and user device experience. The program team will also support special operations as needed.

Read more at Leidos

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from ATF

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X