ManTech and University of Maryland Announce Data Science Partnership

ManTech has announced a partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) to provide eligible ManTech employees with tuition-free access to the school’s advanced degree program in data analytics.

UMGC degree programs are taught by scholar-practitioners who work in the fields in which they teach, and this is particularly relevant and advantageous in data science.

Successful participants in the program—offered completely online—will earn UMGC’s M.S. in Data Analytics and “stackable credentials” along the way, including a certificate in Foundation in Business Analytics.

An M.S. degree in Data Analytics is widely viewed as an important asset in advancing a career in the high-demand field of data science, an area that is increasingly critical to nearly every industry in today’s high-tech economy. For four years in a row, Glassdoor has named data science the number one job in the United States. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the demand for data science skills will drive a 27.9 percent rise in employment in the field through 2026.

