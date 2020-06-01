Noblis Appoints Douglas Helton as Director of Business Development for Transportation

Noblis, a provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government has named Douglas Helton as director of Business Development for Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions mission area focusing on the growth of Noblis’ Transportation Systems portfolio.

“Doug has been dedicated to the aviation and unmanned aircraft systems industry for over two decades with a history of architecting advanced air traffic management concepts and solutions,” said Mile Corrigan, vice president, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. “He has led advocacy positions on air traffic services, the National Airspace System infrastructure, and for operational policies and procedures to support safe, efficient and cost-effective operation.”

“Doug brings a wealth of experience to Noblis having worked with the FAA, NASA and industry in a broad spectrum of aviation areas across the National Airspace System including air traffic management, unmanned aircraft systems, automation platforms, navigation, surveillance and decision support systems,” said Matt Salter, vice president of Business Development, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. “We look forward to his contributions to help our clients solve their mission critical challenges and to the growth Doug will bring to Noblis’ Transportation Systems portfolio.”

Prior to joining Noblis, Helton was an advanced aviation consultant for government and industry and manager of business development for UPS Aviation Technologies. He served in a variety of executive roles at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association leading air traffic services and technology, regulatory policy, and air traffic operations and requirements.

Helton earned a bachelor’s degree in air commerce/flight technology from Florida Institute of Technology and is a licensed commercial pilot.

