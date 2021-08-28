73.4 F
NTT Data Wins Argonne National Laboratory IT and Support Services Contract

(Argonne National Laboratory)

NTT Data has won a $15.4 million contract to deliver superior end-user support services for Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) – a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center and the largest U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) laboratory in the United States Midwest. 

With approximately 4,000 employees and more than 8,000 visiting scientists each year, Argonne is a leader in both theoretical and applied scientific fields such as particle physics, energy storage technologies, environmental sciences and medical technologies – all which include unique IT and support service needs. Argonne chose NTT DATA based on its ability to support these unique IT needs, as well as alignment to its core values of impact, innovation, client focus, integrity and teamwork.

NTT DATA will work with Argonne to mature their IT operations, modernize their end-user experience, and identify technologies that drive the most impact, while developing comprehensive project plans that include extensive testing, piloting and roll back procedures. Additionally, NTT DATA will recommend program enhancements, focusing on best practices and process standardization for continuous service improvements.

Further, Argonne will be provided with NTT DATA’s experienced, talented and specialized staff to help Argonne maintain a robust workforce development program, including cross-training, job rotation, individual development plans. NTT DATA will create a single point of contact for Service Desk support, including management of service tickets, and will help Argonne meet their needs for quick reaction surge support.

