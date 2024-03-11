53.3 F
People on the Move

Cory Garrett Joins PBG Consulting in Director of Growth Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Cory Garrett

PBG Consulting welcomes Cory Garrett to its team in the pivotal role of Director of Growth.

Cory Garrett enthusiastically shared the news of his new position on LinkedIn, expressing his happiness at joining PBG Consulting, an organization distinguished for its leadership and commitment to excellence.

In his previous roles, Garrett served as a Managing Consultant in Business Development and Capture at Excella, showcasing his expertise in driving business growth and strategic capture efforts. His experience also includes a tenure as a Capture Manager at DecisionPoint Corporation, where he played a key role in securing business opportunities.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Cory Garrett has dedicated his time to meaningful causes, serving as a Volunteer Digital Crisis Counselor at The Trevor Project, highlighting his commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

Educationally, Garrett holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from James Madison University, laying the foundation for his understanding of public-sector dynamics. Additionally, he pursued a Master of Arts (MA) in Global Affairs from George Mason University, enhancing his knowledge and perspectives in the global arena.

Cory Garrett’s multifaceted background, coupled with his dedication to professional growth and community service, positions him as a valuable asset in his new role as Director of Growth at PBG Consulting. As part of the PBG team, Garrett is poised to contribute to the continued success and expansion of the organization, leveraging his skills and experiences to drive strategic growth initiatives.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
