People on the Move

New Executive David Flynn to Serve as SVP of AMG

David Flynn

Allied Mission Group (AMG) has expanded its leadership team with the addition of industry veteran David Flynn, who assumes the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) at the strategic consultancy firm.

In his capacity as SVP, David Flynn will play a pivotal role in steering the strategic growth initiatives of Allied Mission Group. His extensive industry experience and proven track record in driving organizational success make him a valuable addition to the leadership team.

Before joining AMG, Flynn served as the Vice President (VP) of Strategic Accounts at Alpha Omega, an IT integrator company specializing in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Over the past three years, Flynn played a crucial role in Alpha Omega’s transformation, particularly at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where he successfully cultivated core client relationships. Flynn’s strategic efforts resulted in securing 13 Prime contracts, collectively valued at over $300 million in Total Contract Value (TCV).

In his tenure at Alpha Omega, Flynn assumed leadership across all facets of the USDA portfolio, demonstrating expertise in business development, strategy formulation, capture, delivery, and client success.

Before his tenure at Alpha Omega, Flynn held the position of Client Partner and P&L lead for the Federal Civilian and Health Sector portfolio at Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB). During this period, Flynn provided direct program oversight and management for a portfolio representing over 33% of WBB’s annual corporate revenue. Following WBB’s successful acquisition by Serco, Inc. in 2021, Flynn transitioned into the role of Vice President (VP) at the newly merged entity.

Prior to joining Serco/WBB, Flynn held the significant position of Director of Acquisition Management Services for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In this role, he led a team of 135 professionals, overseeing procurement services for federal agencies. Flynn played a pivotal role in developing and implementing the procurement strategy for HHS, defining common processes, and driving organizational development. His responsibilities included managing an annual operating budget of $325 million and overseeing the awarding of over 8,000 contract actions annually, totaling $1.4 billion in value.

