Chris Kraft Starts Deputy CTO, AI/Emerging Technology Role at DHS

Chris Kraft

In a recent announcement on LinkedIn, Chris Kraft revealed that he is embarking on a new career journey as the Deputy Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for AI/Emerging Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This strategic role positions Kraft to play a pivotal part in advancing the public sector’s integration and effective utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this opportunity, Kraft stated, “I’m excited to share that I’m starting a new chapter in my career as the Deputy CTO for AI/Emerging Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This role presents a remarkable opportunity to further contribute to the public sector’s adoption and leveraging of AI and emerging technologies. I’m looking forward to working with the amazing team at DHS, all of the DHS components, and many of you.”

Kraft brings a wealth of experience to this role, having been associated with both DHS and FEMA since 2018. His previous roles include serving as Assistant Administrator, Financial Systems and Program Manager, Financial Systems Modernization at FEMA. Additionally, he has held the position of Deputy Program Manager, Financial Systems Modernizations at DHS, showcasing his comprehensive understanding of financial systems within the government sector.

Recognized as one of the top 50 #GenAI experts to follow on LinkedIn, Chris Kraft’s expertise in AI is acknowledged within the industry. His move to the role of Deputy CTO for AI/Emerging Technology at DHS aligns with the increasing importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies within the realm of homeland security.

This strategic appointment highlights the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and Chris Kraft is poised to make significant contributions to this mission. As he collaborates with the dynamic team at DHS and its various components, Kraft’s role is anticipated to play a key part in shaping the future landscape of AI and emerging technologies within the public sector.

