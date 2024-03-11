53.3 F
Captain Daniel Rogers Becomes U.S. Coast Guard’s Next CDAO

Daniel Rogers

The USCG Office of Data and Analytics (CG-ODA) is excited to welcome Captain Daniel Rogers, arriving this summer, as the Coast Guard’s second Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO). CAPT Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this pivotal role, and the team is looking forward to his leadership and insight that will continue to drive our data, analytics, and artificial intelligence initiatives to new heights.

With over 24 years of service, CAPT Rogers most recently served as the Commanding Officer of Base New Orleans, serving as the Eighth District’s senior mission support professional. CAPT Rogers reported to this role after four years as Executive Officer of Base Kodiak, AK, where he provided mission support to the Seventeenth District and the Last Frontier.

A native of Odessa, Texas, CAPT Rogers is a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Administration from Purdue University and a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University. He is also a licensed professional engineer.

Please join CG-ODA in welcoming and congratulating Captain Daniel Rogers on his new assignment. We look forward to his contributions to the Coast Guard’s data, analytics, and AI journey.

