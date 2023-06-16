Dr. Mandy Cohen Selected as Next Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

President Biden announced today his intent to appoint Dr. Mandy Cohen as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cohen is an internal medicine physician and led the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, where she was lauded for her leadership during the COVID crisis, transformation of the North Carolina Medicaid program, the role she played in North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion, and her focus on “whole person health” with the launch of the country’s first statewide coordination platform, NCCARE360.



Cohen is currently the Executive Vice President at Aledade and CEO of Aledade Care Solution, which helps independent primary care practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care.



Cohen previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and served as Acting-Director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO). Cohen was involved in many aspects of the Affordable Care Act policy development and implementation, including the expansion of coverage, insurance protections, and new provider payment models.

A graduate of Cornell University, Cohen received her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and a Master’s in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Secretary Cohen is married to Sam Cohen, a health care regulatory attorney, and they have two daughters.