Janeen DiGuiseppi Named Assistant Director of the FBI’s Insider Threat Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has named Janeen DiGuiseppi as the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Ms. DiGuiseppi was the special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office in New York.

Ms. DiGuiseppi joined the FBI as a special agent in 1999 and was first assigned to the Salt Lake City Field Office, where she worked violent crime, drug, and public corruption violations.

In 2008, Ms. DiGuiseppi was promoted to assistant legal attaché in Baghdad and supervised the FBI’s Major Crimes Task Force. She returned to Salt Lake City in 2009 and was assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Diversion Task Force until she was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2010 as the FBI’s biometric lead in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Ms. DiGuiseppi was assigned to the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee in 2012, where she supervised the civil rights and public corruption programs and the Violent Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Task Force.

In 2014, she was promoted to assistant section chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. In 2016, she was named assistant section chief of the Transnational Organized Crime – Eastern Hemisphere Section, where she managed organized crime and major theft programs.

Ms. DiGuiseppi was named assistant special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office in 2017, with oversight of the intelligence and surveillance programs and Wyoming resident agencies.

In 2019, Ms. DiGuiseppi was selected as section chief of the FBI Training Division’s Curriculum Management Section and promoted to deputy assistant director in 2020. In 2021, Ms. DiGuiseppi was promoted to special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office in New York.

Ms. DiGuiseppi earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, a master’s degree from Western New England College, and a master’s degree from Florida International University. Prior to joining the Bureau, Ms. DiGuiseppi served as an officer in the United States Air Force.

