Maggie Rogers Promoted to Regional Vice President, Public Sector Partners at Appian

Maggie Rogers has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Public Sector Partners at Appian.

In a Linkedin post announcing her promotion, Rogers said:

“I’m #thankful for the opportunity that Appian Corporation has provided me to lead an amazing team as Regional Vice President, Public Sector Partners at Appian Corporation! I’m a little late in this post but I couldn’t think of a better time of year to celebrate! It’s inspiring to see a company live it’s values by promoting from within and elevating women to leadership positions. I’m very excited for the opportunity and the plans we have for another year of growth in 2024!”

