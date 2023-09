Stephanie Walker has been promoted to Assistant Sector Chief of the Cyber Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Ms. Walker was previously Unit Chief at the division since taking up the role in March 2020.

Prior to this, Ms. Walker spent more than 15 years as an intelligence analyst for the federal government after completing an internship at the Department of Homeland Security.

She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in American Government and Politics from George Mason University.