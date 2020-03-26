Platinum CCTV Launches Thermal Security Camera

Platinum CCTV has developed a body temperature sensing security camera designed to help protect against pathogenic community spread by rapidly pre-screening individuals before they enter a facility.

The PT-BF5421-T Thermal/Visible Hybrid IP Security Camera is designed to provide accurate body temperature readings of plus/minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while alerting staff to institute facility protocols when needed. Each thermal image can be seen and read up to three meters away, with both visible and audible signals sent whenever a high body temperature is detected.

The PT-BF5421-T is available with rapid deployment tripods, recorder and licenses, or with the camera and/or blackbody alone for permanent mounting. It can also be partnered with Platinum CCTV’s proprietary Advanced Video Management platform (AVM), which allows clients to quickly scan through days, weeks or months of security camera footage video.

The camera is designed for use at airports and other transportation hubs; police and first responder checkpoints; hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living facilities; sports arenas, concert venues and convention centers; manufacturing facilities and warehouses; and apartment buildings.

