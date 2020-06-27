SAIC Appoints Terry Biggio Director of Business Development for FAA and DOT

Terry Biggio has joined Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as senior director of business development for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Biggio brings more than three decades of experience with the FAA and was Regional Administrator for the FAA’s Southwest Region prior to his retirement in 2019. The Southwest Region covers the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“Terry’s experience and expertise brings enormous value to our talented DOT team,” said Sandy Gill, vice president for FAA and DOT. “His deep understanding of the FAA’s organization and mission will play an important role in helping us deliver for our customers and continue to grow our business.”

Biggio began his FAA career in 1981 as an air traffic controller at Minneapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center and went on to serve in a variety of leadership positions, including senior roles as FAA’s vice president for terminal services, vice president for air traffic services, and vice president for safety and technical training. In 2007, Biggio represented the FAA on a one-year detail as the Senior Aviation Advisor, United States Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq. In this role, Terry provided leadership to the Aviation Team while serving as the principal aviation subject matter expert.

Since his retirement last year, Terry had been serving as CEO of the Aviation Group for Washington Consulting Group.

“I’m excited to join the SAIC team, which is already doing great things to support air traffic controller training and FAA’s enterprise IT needs,” said Biggio. “I look forward to helping the company continue to excel in its mission to help the FAA address its critical challenges.”

