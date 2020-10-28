SAIC Launches Suite to Help Government Agencies Respond to New Work Challenges

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has launched the SAIC R3 portfolio of solutions designed to help federal government customers meet new work challenges and opportunities related to remote work, resiliency, and digital government services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The R3 (Respond, Recover and Restructure) portfolio aligns with challenges identified in a recent survey of hundreds of federal government executives who were asked about how their respective agencies were responding to the pandemic. The vast majority of survey respondents reported that they were finding it extremely or somewhat challenging to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 in federal facilities for those who cannot telework (80%); manage federal IT systems to maximize telework (77%); detect fraud, waste and abuse during the pandemic (75%); and protect government systems from cyberattacks during the pandemic (74%).

The SAIC R3 suite encompasses six solutions:

R3 Remote Work gives government agencies a managed service for meeting their mission objectives while maintaining the safety and security of their workforce with a ready-to-deploy, secure, and comprehensive solution. SAIC combines FedRAMP-accredited Zero Trust Network Access with a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to provide a cloud-based managed service.

R3 Resilient Workplace allows agencies to identify and reduce risks to provide assurance to workers and executives that facilities are safe for maintaining effective operations. The solution integrates infectious disease guidance with real-time specific actionable information to maintain productivity, whether employees are in the workplace or working remotely.

R3 Rapid Technology Integration provides the ability for agencies to rapidly implement new legislative program rules and scale services to meet new requirements while minimizing fraud, waste, and abuse.

R3 Mobile Emergency Operations brings capabilities to emergency management, public health activities, and response coordination to help agencies get an emergency site operational within 24 hours of deployment.

R3 Integrated Supply and Logistics helps agencies to ensure supplies are available precisely where and when they are needed. This offering includes SAIC’s Integrated Logistics Toolset to enable full-range supply chain and logistics synchronization as well as predictive analytics for demand planning and forecasting of supply actions. It also includes real-time in-transit visibility and final mile distribution, incorporating advanced analytics, simulation, and blockchain.

R3 Human Performance Resiliency provides tools and strategies for government workers to perform their jobs in the highly stressful work environments created by the pandemic. SAIC has adapted the training techniques used with military and other high-risk professionals to assist those responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more at SAIC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)