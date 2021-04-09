Two Six Technologies Names Bob Kwaja as New Chief Financial Officer

Two Six Technologies has announced the new hire of Bob Kwaja as Chief Financial Officer. Kwaja will be tasked with leading Two Six Technologies growth strategy and strategic vision in the government technology sector.

Two Six Technologies is a cyber security and technology-focused development company that serves the U.S. Intelligence community, Department of Defense, and other U.S. national security customers.

“As we round out the senior team of our newly formed enterprise, we’re delighted to add someone of Bob’s caliber, who brings an ideal skill set of financial and M&A expertise combined with relevant operational experience in the cyber, defense, and intelligence sectors,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Bob has been highly successful in creating value at private equity-backed GovCon companies via both organic and inorganic growth— all of which will provide significant benefits to Two Six Technologies.”

Prior to this position, Kwaja served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development at BlueHalo, a defense technology company. He brings valuable experience to this new position, as he was also Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development for Centauri, and Vice President of Finance for Belcan Government Services.

Kwaja attended the University of Maryland where he received his Bachelor of Science in Finance.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)