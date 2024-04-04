53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Airport & Aviation Security

City of Houston Approves $13m for New Security Tech at Renovated IAH​ Terminal

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
20 September 2021 Houston TX USA: Passengers walking in airport with Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
(iStock Photo)

A new terminal currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport just got the green light for new security technology.

This week, Houston City Council unanimously approved the funding for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal’s security equipment. The Mickey Leland International Terminal Project is part of the $1.43 billion IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program, or ITRP, which is expected to be completed by early next year.

This new IAH International Terminal will feature an International Central Processor, or ICP, with state-of-the-art technology in a 17-lane security checkpoint – among the largest in the country – as well as ticket counters and baggage claim.

Read the rest of the story at abc13, here.

City of Houston Approves $13m for New Security Tech at Renovated IAH​ Terminal Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
How Air Travel Has Changed Since the Pandemic
Next article
El Paso Area CBP Officers Find Drugs Hidden in Hamburger and Seize Money
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals