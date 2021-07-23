Houston TSA Officer Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Transportation Security Officer Antoine Dockery, who passed away over the weekend of July 17-18 after contracting COVID-19.

Dockery joined TSA in October 2002 and was instrumental in the establishment of TSA at IAH. He was a union representative with the American Federation of Government Employees and is remembered by his team as a man of great character.

He is the 17th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to Dockery’s family, friends and coworkers.

TSA remains committed and determined to encourage vaccination among all employees and to continue work with partners and stakeholders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Dockery’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

