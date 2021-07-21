Mayorkas, King Abdullah II Announce Jordan’s Admittance to Global Entry Program

On July 20, 2021, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during the King’s trip to Washington, D.C.

Secretary Mayorkas and the King reaffirmed the strong partnership between DHS and Jordan, and announced that Jordan will join U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry Program. Admittance to the Global Entry Program will provide Jordanian participants expedited travel to the United States, facilitate legitimate travel and commerce, and strengthen passenger security.

Secretary Mayorkas and King Abdullah II also discussed enhanced cooperation on counterterrorism initiatives, including opportunities to share best practices for countering radicalization on the internet, and DHS’s support for the multilateral Aqaba Process. The Aqaba Process is led by the King and provides a forum to exchange ideas and best practices and explore coordination gaps in the global approach to combatting terrorism and radicalization.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)