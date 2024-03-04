57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Airport & Aviation Security

Travel Commission Visits Las Vegas to Demonstrate Advanced Airport Security Technology

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology, Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, visits the Vanderlande PAX M2 self-service screening system. Photo credit: TSA.

TSA officials, including TSA Administrator David Pekoske, joined U.S. Travel Association leaders and Seamless and Secure Travel Commission members to demonstrate advanced security checkpoint technology at the Innovation Checkpoint at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The commission launched in January in response to an eye-opening study on America’s flagging global competitiveness and comprises former government officials and private sector experts tasked with creating policy recommendations for the federal government to modernize the travel experience, increase U.S. competitiveness and facilitate growth.

The Las Vegas airport visit was an opportunity for TSA and DHS Science & Technology Directorate to showcase the cutting-edge innovations that bolster transportation security and revolutionize the travel experience.

Read the rest of the story at TravelPulse, here.

Previous article
Does TSA Still Run if the Government Shuts Down?
Next article
Homeless California Man Stole Private Plane, Took It on Joyride to Prove Point
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals