TSA officials, including TSA Administrator David Pekoske, joined U.S. Travel Association leaders and Seamless and Secure Travel Commission members to demonstrate advanced security checkpoint technology at the Innovation Checkpoint at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The commission launched in January in response to an eye-opening study on America’s flagging global competitiveness and comprises former government officials and private sector experts tasked with creating policy recommendations for the federal government to modernize the travel experience, increase U.S. competitiveness and facilitate growth.

The Las Vegas airport visit was an opportunity for TSA and DHS Science & Technology Directorate to showcase the cutting-edge innovations that bolster transportation security and revolutionize the travel experience.

