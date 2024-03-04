A homeless California man who stole a small private plane in Palo Alto and took it for a joyride before crash-landing on a beach in nearby Half Moon Bay earlier this month told authorities he did it to prove a point about lax airport security.

Maybe he had a point.

Luis Gustavo Aires, 50, was arrested around 5 p.m. Feb. 8, shortly after returning to terra firma in the single-engine 1960s American Champion plane, which he managed to start and get airborne from Palo Alto Airport without a key, KRON4 reports.

