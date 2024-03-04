57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Airport & Aviation Security

Homeless California Man Stole Private Plane, Took It on Joyride to Prove Point

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Luis Gustavo Aires, who stole a $150,000 single-engine plane earlier this month, told authorities he did it to prove a point about lax airport security. (San Mateo Police Department Photo)

A homeless California man who stole a small private plane in Palo Alto and took it for a joyride before crash-landing on a beach in nearby Half Moon Bay earlier this month told authorities he did it to prove a point about lax airport security.

Maybe he had a point.

Luis Gustavo Aires, 50, was arrested around 5 p.m. Feb. 8, shortly after returning to terra firma in the single-engine 1960s American Champion plane, which he managed to start and get airborne from Palo Alto Airport without a key, KRON4 reports.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.

Previous article
Travel Commission Visits Las Vegas to Demonstrate Advanced Airport Security Technology
Next article
CBP’s Colossal Discovery Results in Over $11 Million Worth of Fentanyl Pills
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals