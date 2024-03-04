57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP’s Colossal Discovery Results in Over $11 Million Worth of Fentanyl Pills

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Opioid Crisis Concept: High angle view of a prescription bottled filled with pills surrounded by more of the same tablets.
(iStock Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized over $11 million worth of blue fentanyl pills concealed in a vehicle Sunday.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., a CBP K-9 unit conducting pre-primary inspections encountered a 37-year-old man driving a 2008 sedan applying for admission into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro POE.

During initial examination, the CBP K-9 unit alerted officers to the glove compartment area, indicating the possible presence of narcotics. A CBP officer referred the driver and the vehicle for further inspection.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers extracted a total of 100 packages containing blue pills concealed within the vehicle’s dashboard and within the front passenger seats. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl. An estimated 561,000 pills were ultimately discovered, with a total weight of 123.6 pounds, and an approximate street value of $11,220,000.

“Fentanyl is a very lethal drug that continues to be encountered along our southern border,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “I’m very proud of the exceptional work by our officers who skillfully interdict illicit narcotics on a daily basis.”

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

Previous article
Homeless California Man Stole Private Plane, Took It on Joyride to Prove Point
Next article
CBP Officers Discover 3D Printed Firearm Parts
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals