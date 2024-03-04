57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Officers Discover 3D Printed Firearm Parts

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
CBP officers at the Port of Massena, N.Y. discovered partial “ghost gun” on a traveler. (TSA Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Massena Port of Entry discovered 3D printed gun parts on a traveler making entry back into the United States.

CBP officers at the Massena Port of Entry encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old male who presented a Native Tribal document, as proof of identity. The traveler was referred for secondary inspection, and upon exiting the vehicle, CBP officers discovered a 3D printed lower receiver of a handgun. A subsequent personal search of the passenger led to the discovery of three metal pieces that fit into the receiver.

“Our CBP Officers screen all travelers entering the United States and continue to get outstanding results from our collaboration with local law enforcement,” said Port Director Robert Dwyer. “This encounter highlights removing key components from a potential ‘ghost gun’ and is another example of how our combined services are keeping our community safe.”

The passenger was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm parts and subject were turned over to the New York State Police to face felony charges of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm.

Previous article
CBP’s Colossal Discovery Results in Over $11 Million Worth of Fentanyl Pills
Next article
Border Patrol Agents Seize $130,000 Worth of Fentanyl Pills From U.S. Citizen
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals