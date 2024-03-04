U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Massena Port of Entry discovered 3D printed gun parts on a traveler making entry back into the United States.

CBP officers at the Massena Port of Entry encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old male who presented a Native Tribal document, as proof of identity. The traveler was referred for secondary inspection, and upon exiting the vehicle, CBP officers discovered a 3D printed lower receiver of a handgun. A subsequent personal search of the passenger led to the discovery of three metal pieces that fit into the receiver.

“Our CBP Officers screen all travelers entering the United States and continue to get outstanding results from our collaboration with local law enforcement,” said Port Director Robert Dwyer. “This encounter highlights removing key components from a potential ‘ghost gun’ and is another example of how our combined services are keeping our community safe.”

The passenger was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm parts and subject were turned over to the New York State Police to face felony charges of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm.