57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Border Patrol Agents Seize $130,000 Worth of Fentanyl Pills From U.S. Citizen

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized 9.7 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $130,000. (TSA Photo)

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint last Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., when a ride-share taxi driver, carrying four passengers, entered the inspection area of the U.S. Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Highway 86.

The agent in the primary inspection area referred the vehicle for further investigation. In the secondary area a K-9 team trained to detect concealed humans and narcotics asked for consent to search the vehicle from the driver and was granted permission. The K-9 alerted to the trunk area of the vehicle. The trunk was opened, and agents found several bags inside. The K-9 alerted to a backpack and a speaker that belonged to an individual who claimed them as his property.

A search of the speaker and the backpack resulted in the discovery of several wrapped packages consistent with wrapping commonly used to transport illegal narcotics. A sample was taken from one of the packages and was positive for the presence of fentanyl.

The total weight of the fentanyl was 9.7 pounds with an estimated street value of $130,000.

The passenger a U.S. citizen was arrested and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics.

Previous article
CBP Officers Discover 3D Printed Firearm Parts
Next article
San Diego Field Office Ports of Entry Have Remarkable Week Seizing Over $9 Million Worth of Narcotics
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals