The US government could be heading for another partial government shutdown later this week unless Congress can agree to a new round of spending bills.

President Joe Biden is meeting with the top congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday in the hope of kickstarting negotiations after Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House speaker Mike Johnson blamed each other’s parties for stalling.

Unless new spending bills can be agreed before Friday 1 March, funding for the departments of agriculture, energy, house and urban development, transportation and veterans affairs will expire.

