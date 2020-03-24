TSA Allowing Expired ID as Acceptable Checkpoint Documentation

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is relaxing it’s traveler identification rules in light of the impact of COVID-19.

TSA’s page dedicated to the pandemic states: “If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.”

This is a move away from TSA’s strict REAL ID Act policy which aimed to tighten controls on ID documentation. The October 1 REAL ID deadline is not looking feasible while the pandemic disrupts services, and the travel industry does not need any more confusion at this time.

