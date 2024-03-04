57.6 F
TSA Officers Intercepted Six Firearms at Dallas/Fort Worth Area Airports in One Day

On Wednesday, Feb 27, TSA officers intercepted four firearms at DFW and at DAL two firearms were discovered in traveler’s carry-on luggage at airport security checkpoints.

“For the safety of the traveling public, I strongly urge all gun owners to double check the contents of their carry-on bags and ensure they know where their firearms are before traveling to the airport,” said Kriste Jordan-Smith, TSA’s Federal Security Director at DFW.

TSA officers have now detected 59 firearms at DFW security screening checkpoints in 2024. At DAL airport security screening checkpoints, TSA officers have detected 31 firearms year-to-date.

TSA Security Checkpoint Firearm Detections (2020 – 2023):

Airport 2024(YTD) 2023 2022 2021
Dallas Fort Worth

Airport (DFW)

        59         358      353        279
Dallas Love Field Airport  (DAL)        31         119       114         97
Total       90         477      467       376

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000 and can go as high as $15,000 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

