Zero trust security is a complex and moving target, but cybersecurity experts today explained how focusing on your people and instilling a culture of cybersecurity can help Federal agencies reduce zero trust complexity.

At the Visualyze Zero Trust Security Summit hosted by MeriTalk and Gigamon on Feb. 29 in Washington, D.C., panelists shared how they are focusing on the culture piece of zero trust in order to be successful.

“We can talk about the tech stack … but it’s really about the changes that are happening inside the organizations themselves,” said Sean Connelly, senior cybersecurity architect at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and program manager of its Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) initiative.

