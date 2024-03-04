57.6 F
Cybersecurity

Zero Trust Experts: Prioritize People, Culture in Your ZT Journey

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Zero trust security concept, Person using computer with zero trust icon on virtual screen.
(iStock Photo)

Zero trust security is a complex and moving target, but cybersecurity experts today explained how focusing on your people and instilling a culture of cybersecurity can help Federal agencies reduce zero trust complexity.

At the Visualyze Zero Trust Security Summit hosted by MeriTalk and Gigamon on Feb. 29 in Washington, D.C., panelists shared how they are focusing on the culture piece of zero trust in order to be successful.

“We can talk about the tech stack … but it’s really about the changes that are happening inside the organizations themselves,” said Sean Connelly, senior cybersecurity architect at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and program manager of its Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) initiative.

Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today


