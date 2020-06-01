TSA Planning Another Round of Early Retirements

The Transportation Security Administration is planning to offer a round of early retirements to its employees. TSA will offer Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) options agency-wide to eligible employees.

“TSA will notify VERA-eligible employees in writing in the near future,” an agency spokesman said in an email to Federal News Network. “We expect that details will be shared with the workforce sometime next month.”

Early retirement options will not come with Voluntary Separation Incentive Payments (VSIP), the spokesman said.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)