TSA Stops Woman with Loaded Handgun at Richmond International Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This firearm was detected by TSA officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on April 3. (TSA photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a Yorktown, Va., woman from bringing her handgun past the security checkpoint on Wednesday, April 3. It was the second gun caught within a four-day span.

The 9mm firearm was loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The handgun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection by TSA officials. The firearm was removed by the Richmond Airport Police, who confiscated the weapon and cited the woman on a weapons charge. TSA does not confiscate firearms caught at checkpoints, law enforcement does.

The woman also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“I would like to acknowledge my appreciation to the TSA officers who acted to ensure that this traveler did not retain control of her loaded weapon,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint introduces unnecessary delays to fellow travelers and of course represents a security risk. Our TSA officers remain vigilant during this busy spring break season to help ensure everyone can travel safely.”

Last year TSA officers at Richmond intercepted 17 guns at the security checkpoints. Wednesday’s gun catch was the eighth of 2024.

In 2023, TSA officers detected 6,735 guns at checkpoints across the country of which 93 percent were loaded.

