64.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Transportation Security

Orlando Transit System Receives TSA’s Gold Standard Security Award

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Sonya Proctor (pictured left), TSA Assistant Administrator for Surface Operations, presents the TSA Gold Standard Award for security to LYNX Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins at a ceremony in Orlando April 3. (TSA Photo)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) honored the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, LYNX with the prestigious Gold Standard Award for security, Wednesday, Apr. 3. LYNX is one of only five transit agencies nationwide to receive recognition this year.

The Gold Standard Award is the highest level of recognition TSA can bestow upon a transit agency for achieving top scores on the Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement (BASE), consisting of 17 security action items. The review evaluates several aspects of a transit agency’s operations, including but not limited to; their security plan, security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background check procedures.

“We are proud to collaborate with LYNX toward our shared commitment to transportation security,” said Sonya Proctor, TSA Surface Operations Assistant Administrator. “This Gold Standard Award honors LYNX leadership in mass transit security and is well deserved.”

LYNX is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences. LYNX serves an area of approximately 2,500 square miles with a resident population of more than 2.3 million people in the Orlando area.

“Safety is always our top priority at LYNX,” said Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins. “To receive this prestigious recognition from the TSA solidifies the work we do daily to ensure our riders and teammates are safe and secure, whether they’re riding the bus or using any one of our other transportation services.”

TSA has oversight of public transit agencies across the country. Every year, the TSA assesses a select number of transit agencies nationwide for evaluation through its BASE program. Just a fraction of those evaluated achieve scores high enough to receive the Gold Standard Award.

In the most recent round of BASE evaluations, TSA reviewed 58 mass transit agencies for their security posture (Fiscal Year 2023). LYNX distinguished itself among the nation’s transit agencies and rightfully earned its first Gold Standard Award.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA Stops Woman with Loaded Handgun at Richmond International Airport
Next article
CBP Officers Seize $888k in Cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals