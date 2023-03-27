CBP Announces Temporary Expansion of Hours at Four Northern Border Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that it will begin a 120-day temporary expansion of hours at four northern border ports of entry (POE). The four locations, located geographically within the Seattle Field Office, will be the Maida, Northgate, and Sherwood POEs in North Dakota and the Porthill POE in Idaho.

For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019. As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly and most efficiently, continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.

This expansion will temporarily add two additional hours of operation at the end of the current workday, resulting in new hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all four locations. Currently, traffic volumes in North Dakota and Idaho remain approximately 39% below their 2019 levels. At the conclusion of the temporary expansion of hours, CBP will conduct an analysis on traffic flow including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border. CBP will also identify potential alternate POEs, review community impacts, and consider similar expanded hours at these locations.

CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders. These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allow CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.

