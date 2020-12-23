CBP Intercepts Methamphetamine Worth $37 Million at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (CBP OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility struck a blow on narcotics smuggling organizations with the seizure of $37,000,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine discovered in a commercial shipment of fresh tomatoes.

On December 19, a CBP officer at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility referred a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh tomatoes to the non-intrusive imaging portal as part of the secondary inspection. This allowed the officers to continue the examination and ultimately discover 657 packages weighing 1,853 pounds (840.5 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer’s floor.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

Read more at CBP

