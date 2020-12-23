Unisys Announces Availability of Latest Biometric Identity Management Software

Unisys Corporation has announced the availability of the latest version of Unisys Stealth(identity)™, the company’s biometric identity management software. Stealth(identity) is designed to be highly scalable and to bring flexible biometric authentication and security to enterprises of any size, as well as offering an additional layer of identity-based protection capabilities for enterprises both on premises or in the cloud.

Stealth(identity) provides positive authentication utilizing passive liveness detection, including a managed identity interface that simultaneously cross-references biometric results against existing records from fingerprint readers, scanners and other recognition methods used by an organization. By matching a biometric capture with a verified, government-issued document, an enrolled user’s face becomes the same as presenting a passport or driver’s license, whether to get into a country, a facility or a network.

Unisys uses network access control integration that allows for an exchange of data from the Stealth(identity) software with a business’s current repository of data, including their active employee directory, to ensure that people attempting to access the network are employees with the appropriate access credentials.

A mobile and web-accessible software development kit is available that provides enhanced customization – for example, integration with thermal cameras – as well as QR code authentication which allows a user to quickly self-register and authenticate on a mobile device.

