An illegal voyage is interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico June 24, 2021. The cutter Joseph Tezanos crew repatriated 38 migrants from this case to the Dominican Republic June 25, 2021. The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies in Puerto Rico to combat illegal migrant smuggling. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Repatriates 38 Migrants to the Dominican Republic, Following Interdiction of Illegal Voyage Near Puerto Rico

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 38 migrants to the Dominican Republic Friday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage Thursday in Mona Passage waters near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

The interdiction is the result of ongoing efforts by Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) partner agencies to combat illegal migrant smuggling.

The aircrew of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft detected the illegal voyage Friday morning, approximately 15 nautical miles northwest of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos responded to the sighting and interdicted the 35-foot vessel with the assistance of the cutter’s small boat. The cutter’s crew safely embarked the migrants from the makeshift vessel that was grossly overloaded vessel and taking on water. A Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit also responded and arrived on scene to assist.

Prior to embarking cutter Joseph Tezanos, the crew provided the migrants with lifejackets. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, the migrants receive food, water and basic medical attention.

“The strong partnerships, collaboration and efficient coordination between the Coast Guard and our CBIG and Dominican Republic navy partners helped save the lives of all the migrants in this case and ensured their safe return to the Dominican Republic,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “To anyone considering taking part in an illegal voyage, don’t take to the sea! These voyages are extremely dangerous, the vessels are unseaworthy and most often grossly overloaded. Additionally, they have no lifesaving equipment and the conditions onboard are inhumane.”

Cutter Joseph Tezanos later rendezvoused with a Dominican Republic Navy vessel just off Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where the crew transferred and completed the repatriation of the migrants to Dominican Republic Navy authorities.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Go to Top
X