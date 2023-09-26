Del Rio Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize 12 Weapons, Laredo Field Office Seizes 1,000 in 2023

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry have seized multiple handguns and weapon magazines hidden within two portable battery jump starters. The Laredo Field Office has now seized over 1,000 weapons for fiscal year to date 2023.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This milestone interception is just one example of the hard work and dedication they put forth on a daily basis to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

The seizure occurred on the evening of Friday, September 22, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a white 2002 Ford Econoline van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination. Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, 12 handguns, and 24 weapon magazines were discovered hidden within two portable battery jump starters.

The weapons and magazines were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

