Del Rio Sector Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Continue to Prove Effective

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector have detected more than 3,000 individuals with the assistance of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), since the beginnn of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1.

“sUAS platforms frequently work in conjunction with our manned aircraft flown by CBP Air and Marine Operations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “Our agents will take over monitoring and tracking groups via small unmanned aircraft systems which enables manned aircraft pilots to move on in search of other groups. They are fantastic tools.”

The sUAS platforms are operated by Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass, Eagle Pass South, Carrizo Springs, Comstock, and Brackettville stations. The use of sUAS allows for reconnaissance, surveillance and real-time data essential to effectively patrol large areas of land with limited vehicle access.

Statistics speak volumes for the sUAS program, with roughly 3,500 individuals detected, resulting in more than 2,700 apprehensions, to date this fiscal year. That amounts to an approximate 80 percent apprehension rate, a testament to both the pilots and the operating systems.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)