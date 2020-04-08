Detroit CBP Issues Travel Advisory for Easter Weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detroit Field Office reminds all travelers that land border crossings are closed to all non-essential travelers. All essential travelers along with returning U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents of the United States along with commercial trade are allowed to cross.

The Detroit Field Office includes major land ports of entry such as the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

CBP is aware and sensitive that the Easter holiday is a time where many families and worshippers cross the border. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that those non-essential travelers who usually cross the border make alternate plans during this difficult time, and to stay home if possible.

CBP reminds those who do cross, especially the healthcare professionals and all the commercial drivers delivering critical supplies, that they are appreciated for the work they continue to do.

“The men and women of CBP stand proud of the medical workers and other essential travelers who cross the border every day to help in the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic,” says Christopher Perry, Director, Field Operations. “We thank you for what you do to protect us and keep the nation moving.”

