Rescuers carry a body out of the water following another migrant boat accident. (Libya Red Crescent / Malek Mohammed Mirsit)

Dozens Missing After Europe-Bound Migrant Boat Sinks

At least 43 migrants are missing after a boat heading towards Europe capsized near the Tunisian coast, a Tunisian Red Crescent official said Saturday. 

Red Crescent official Munji Salim said the boat carrying 127 migrants sank near the southeastern Tunisian city of Zarzis late Friday. So far, 84 migrants have been rescued by authorities, with 43 having disappeared. 

The rescued migrants were transferred to Zarzis port. “The sheltering centers in southern Tunisia are crowded with migrants,” Salim said.

Read the full story at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Go to Top
X