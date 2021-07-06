Dozens Missing After Europe-Bound Migrant Boat Sinks

At least 43 migrants are missing after a boat heading towards Europe capsized near the Tunisian coast, a Tunisian Red Crescent official said Saturday.

Red Crescent official Munji Salim said the boat carrying 127 migrants sank near the southeastern Tunisian city of Zarzis late Friday. So far, 84 migrants have been rescued by authorities, with 43 having disappeared.

The rescued migrants were transferred to Zarzis port. “The sheltering centers in southern Tunisia are crowded with migrants,” Salim said.

Read the full story at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)