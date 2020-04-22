Fort Hancock Crossing Temporarily Adjusts Closing Time Beginning April 26

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations is alerting members of the traveling public that the Fort Hancock international crossing will close at 6 p.m. starting Sunday, April 26. Regular operational hours at the Fort Hancock crossing are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the “essential only” travel restrictions imposed on March 21, 2020 in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to see significantly reduced privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along our northern and southern borders.

Traffic is down approximately 60 percent at the Fort Hancock crossing.

CBP reminds the public that the Ysleta and El Paso ports of entry are maintaining their 24-hour status and are available as alternatives.

The Fort Hancock crossing will return to previous hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

