65.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

Gang Members Apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

On May 15, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo when they encountered several migrants.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended two individuals with extensive criminal history and gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

On May 15, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande in south Laredo when they encountered several migrants.  Border Patrol agents transported the migrants to the Laredo South Station for processing. After conducting record checks, one of the migrants in the group, a 32-year-old male Mexican national, Juan Martin Ruiz-Fuentes, was identified as a Sureno 13 gang member.  Ruiz-Fuentes has an extensive criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for Burglary, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and several immigration violations.

Also identified in the group was Luis Armando Barbosa-Campos, a 47-year-old Mexican national. Barbosa-Campos was identified as a Paisas gang member with an extensive criminal history that includes prior felony convictions of Robbery, Assault, resisting arrest, and previous felony deportations.

Both Ruiz-Fuentes and Barbosa-Campos will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleICE Conducts Removal Flights
Next articleU.S. to Increase International Coordination, Presence in Strait of Hormuz
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals