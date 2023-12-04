ICE to Solicit Proposals for Translation & Transcription Services Requirements

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to solicit proposals from potential industry sources capable of providing monitoring and general translation, interpretation and transcription services.

The ICE Homeland Security Investigations anticipates releasing a final request for proposals for the Title III contract on Dec. 26 with an award expected in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a notice posted on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contract will have a five-year ordering period valued at over $100 million.

