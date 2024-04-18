57.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Record Number of Chinese Migrants Arrested for Illegally Crossing Into US

same number in six months as the whole of 2023

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Shadows of People on the road and Flag of China concept picture
(iStock Photo)

The number of Chinese migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border has hit a new record with 24,200 arrested in the last six months, mostly in San Diego County, California, according to federal data.

The huge influx is already equal to the number of Chinese people arrested for illegally crossing into the US in 2023 — which itself set a record for being more than in the previous ten years combined.

Taking advantage of holes in the border wall and the Biden administration’s lax enforcement of border policy, Chinese people are buying plane tickets to Mexico and paying smugglers to take them to the areas where its easiest to cross into California.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
