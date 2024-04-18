The number of Chinese migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border has hit a new record with 24,200 arrested in the last six months, mostly in San Diego County, California, according to federal data.

The huge influx is already equal to the number of Chinese people arrested for illegally crossing into the US in 2023 — which itself set a record for being more than in the previous ten years combined.

Taking advantage of holes in the border wall and the Biden administration’s lax enforcement of border policy, Chinese people are buying plane tickets to Mexico and paying smugglers to take them to the areas where its easiest to cross into California.

